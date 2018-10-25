Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Streets without lights

The online complaint system of the Capital Development Authority hasn’t been operating properly for the last few months. Although a series of complaints that have been registered about the defect in the system, they haven’t been heeded.

I had requested the authority to install streetlights on 14th and 18th streets of Shahzad Town, Islamabad on June 18, 2018. My request was assigned the following ticket number: 111, 698. It has now been over four months and no action has been taken to install a streetlight. The authorities concerned are, therefore, requested to kindly look into the matter and expedite the process.

M Sharafat Ali Zia

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?