Streets without lights

The online complaint system of the Capital Development Authority hasn’t been operating properly for the last few months. Although a series of complaints that have been registered about the defect in the system, they haven’t been heeded.
I had requested the authority to install streetlights on 14th and 18th streets of Shahzad Town, Islamabad on June 18, 2018. My request was assigned the following ticket number: 111, 698. It has now been over four months and no action has been taken to install a streetlight. The authorities concerned are, therefore, requested to kindly look into the matter and expedite the process.
M Sharafat Ali Zia
Islamabad
Comments