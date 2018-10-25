Thu October 25, 2018
Newspost

October 25, 2018

Pollution fears

Pollution in the country is primarily caused by the thick cloud of smoke emitted by vehicles and factories. Prolonged exposure to smoke that billows out of the chimneys of these factories has a harmful effect on our health as it transfers injurious gases to our lungs. This becomes the source of countless diseases. The waste produced by large industrial units and factories also has a deleterious impact on our environment.

If statistics are anything to go by, around five million people die every year in Asia due to the effects of environmental pollution. We need to be prepared for all eventualities. Therefore, the government of Pakistan is strongly requested to take action to control environmental pollution in the country.

Asad Riaz

Karachi

