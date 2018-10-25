Thu October 25, 2018
October 25, 2018

No country for women

I once asked the librarian at Islamia College University in Peshawar to give me a newspaper to read. I was told that no newspapers are delivered to the girl’s section of the varsity’s library as very few girls read newspapers. There is no logical basis to this approach. Women aren’t inferior to men and should be provided the same level of access to opportunities.

The roots of gender discrimination have deepened in our society. Our government needs to initiate awareness drives to curb such forms of discrimination. It is unfortunate that little has been done to build awareness about gender equality in my hometown Charsadda. This form of awareness needs to be provided to everyone at every level of society.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir

Charsadda

