Give it time

This refers to the article ‘Who cares for the people?’ (October 23) by Abdul Sattar. The writer has rightly stated that no progress has been made in the first 50 days of the PTI government’s tenure and the expectations of the people have yet to be fulfilled. But the prime minister’s unstinted commitment to making Pakistan a better place is refreshing and has instilled hope among many people. Successive governments have plundered the nation’s wealth through all means and weakened the economy by taking on conditional loans.

We must realise that Imran Khan has put the country on the right track and needs the support of citizens to take us towards progress. He has emphasised on innovative ideas to rid Pakistan of economic crises and improve its governance system, which is the backbone of every strong economy in the developed world. Imran Khan is working towards ensuring institutional development. We won’t be able to see the results of these endeavours overnight. We must give the government time to act on its promises.

Mairaj Nadeem

Lahore