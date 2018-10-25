Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Give it time

This refers to the article ‘Who cares for the people?’ (October 23) by Abdul Sattar. The writer has rightly stated that no progress has been made in the first 50 days of the PTI government’s tenure and the expectations of the people have yet to be fulfilled. But the prime minister’s unstinted commitment to making Pakistan a better place is refreshing and has instilled hope among many people. Successive governments have plundered the nation’s wealth through all means and weakened the economy by taking on conditional loans.

We must realise that Imran Khan has put the country on the right track and needs the support of citizens to take us towards progress. He has emphasised on innovative ideas to rid Pakistan of economic crises and improve its governance system, which is the backbone of every strong economy in the developed world. Imran Khan is working towards ensuring institutional development. We won’t be able to see the results of these endeavours overnight. We must give the government time to act on its promises.

Mairaj Nadeem

Lahore

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?