Thu October 25, 2018
October 25, 2018

Illegal structures

The authorities have done everything within their capacity to raze the encroachments on state-owned land in Islamabad. These steps serve as a warning for those who carry out illegal construction on land owned by the government. If such measures are implemented in an effective manner, nobody will repeat the mistake of encroaching on state land.

In addition, the authorities should also take steps against encroachments along Ravi Road and Ibn-e-Sina Road in G-8. Although the land belongs to the state, people have illegally constructed fences and are using the space. This land could be converted into leisure parks that can add to the city’s beauty.

Dr Saad Riaz

Islamabad

