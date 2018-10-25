Thu October 25, 2018
October 25, 2018

Remembering Shah Bhitai

The three-day 275th urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai has kicked off in Bhit Shah. A diverse menu of activities have been organised to mark the occasion, including traditional games, a musical night and cattle shows. A large number of people from across the country are expected to attend the urs.

While police officials and Rangers have been deployed, and CCTV cameras have been installed near the shrine, the Sindh government must ensure that the relevant authorities maintain vigilance to prevent any security breaches and untoward incidents at the event.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad

