Thu October 25, 2018
October 25, 2018

Refusal to register

Citizens tend to face considerable ordeal while registering FIRs at a police station. More often than not, police officials demand bribes for registering a report. This leaves many people with no option but to grease the palms of police officials so that their grievances are given the attention that they deserve. The IGs of all four provinces are, therefore, requested to take suitable steps to streamline the process of registering an FIR and ensure that police officials don’t misuse their authority in these circumstances. If the officials at police stations respond efficiently to people’s grievances and register FIRs without extracting bribes, it will restore confidence in our police force and improve the overwhelmingly negative perceptions held about police officers.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

