Courts told not to bring child’s parentage into custody cases

Taking notice of the disposal of minor custody cases by the lower courts in a mechanical manner, the SHC has directed all district courts to avoid bringing the legitimacy of a child into dispute, except when the issue is raised for determination of parentage.

The directives came on the petition of Beenish who sought custody of her one-and-a-half-month-old daughter who was handed over to a welfare organisation by her family without her permission.

The woman said she married without the consent of the parents and went to the UAE with her spouse. However, she came back to Karachi for the child’s delivery as they could not bear the medical expenses in the UAE. She delivered the baby at a private hospital on September 7 but her family members took the child from the hospital and handed her over to the Sarim Burney Trust.

She said she had earlier approached the additional district and sessions court, but the court dismissed her plea by observing that a dispute of parentage is involved and such cases have to be decided by the guardian court. A bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar took exception to the conduct of the court, questioning how the district court declined custody to the mother on grounds that disputed parentage is involved and petitioner’s family has not filed an affidavit in her favour.