Humanity’s success lies in following Quran and Sunnah: minister

The Seerat Chair of Karachi University can promote tolerance among the societies of the world. We can’t make Pakistan a model state like that of Madina without research and contribution to the field of discoveries. Building a counter narrative to violence, extremism and terrorism in today’s era is, in fact, an innovation.

Academicians and researchers expressed these views at the inauguration ceremony of a national Seerat conference entitled “Political, Economic and Societal Issues and their Solutions in the light of Seerat Tayyaba (SAW)”, which was organised by the Seerat Chair of Karachi University (KU) at the Arts Auditorium on Wednesday.

In his address, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Prof Dr Peer Noor ul Haq Qadri said the teachings of Islam and the instructions of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) must be followed if humanity wants success. The holy Quran and Sunnat provide guidelines for success in life.

He said the KU’s Seerat Chair would promote tolerance among the societies of the world by presenting the true message of Islam. The chair, he added, would root out extremist ideas where everyone would have the right to live in peace.

He said Pakistan had produced globally recognised scholars, intellectuals and religious personalities. In the past, he said, the Muslims were the pioneers of science and technology, they had produced a number of experts in philosophy, mathematics and medicine, they had set examples of excellence in the field of education by following the teachings of Islam. This passion for Islam led to the creation of Pakistan, added.

KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said Pakistan could be developed as a state like Madina, but such states could be formed by doing more and more research. Unfortunately, he said, the Muslims now had a very negligible role in global progress.

“We have no substantial inventions and discoveries on our credit. Muslims are still dependent on the West in the field of science and technology. We need to play our role in global progress by following the guidelines of the Quran and Sunnah.”

Director Seerat Chair Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri said that the personality of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) is a complete ideal for every human being of the world. During the conference, a number of researchers and faculty members presented their papers. Presenting his research paper, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, director general of the Islamic Research Institute, Islamabad, said building a counter narrative to violence, extremism and terrorism in today’s era was, in fact, an innovation.

The present challenges were called for the demonstration of a nonviolent and enlightened Muslim culture with all its manifestations based on the early Islamic society headed by the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said, adding that the research was aimed at the articulation of possibilities of sustainable social peace and stability by dealing with potentialities through reinterpretation and re-articulation of the values of Islam as enshrined by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Sajjad from Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad also presented his paper and said the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) provided us with a complete guideline of unity. He called for applying those teachings to today’s scenario to address the issue of sectarianism. The Muslims must refrain from sectarianism and extremism and promote Islamic brotherhood, he said.

Presenting his research paper, Assistant Professor Dr Ahmed Raza from Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad, said the world faced the challenges of peace and security. The Treaty of Hudaybiyyah was a great example of relations among states and it was also termed the greatest victory in the Quran, he said, adding that although the treaty was apparently against the Muslims, but later it proved to be their greatest victory since it was envisioned by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Mudassir Ayub, faculty member of the Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, was of the view that the religion of Islam gives the right of freedom of expression to all the believers and non-believers.

In his paper, he compared the freedom of expression in international laws with reference to Islam. According to the international law enshrined in UNHRC Resolution (7/36) and articles 18 and 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, there would be no defamation of any person or religion. He said Quranic verses provide the right of freedom of expression to everyone.

NED University Associate Professor Dr Farooq Hasan, presenting his research paper, said human beings needed to live together in harmony and see a creative flourishing of humanity without any colour, creed and background.

The Prophet (PBUH) had developed a socially inclusive society that embodied a sense of inclusion, established a tradition of mutual respect, encouraged diversity of perspectives and commended broadmindedness without racial and religious prejudice, he said, adding that it was a privilege to be a minority and weak in the first Islamic State of Madina.

KU Associate Professor Dr Hafiz Muhammad Sohail Shafiq said Islamic beliefs, traditions and values provide an effective and comprehensive solution to the current environmental challenges faced by the human race. Islam has a rich tradition of highlighting the importance of environmental protection and conservation of natural resources, he maintained.