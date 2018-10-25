‘Students to get 50pc off on bus fares’

The Sindh government would soon issues directives to transporters in the province to provide 50 per cent concession in fares of public buses to students, said Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Wednesday.

Talking to the media during his visit of the under-construction Green and Orange Line sections of the city’s Bus Rapid Transit System, Shah said that the provincial government had already issued directives of 50 per cent off on public bus fares for the students of Tharparkar, Umerkot and Mithi. He said action would be taken against operators in case they didn’t abide by the directives.

According to the transport minister, he had received complaints regarding the undue hike in fares of intra-city public transport in Karachi and the government would take action to get this sudden increase withdrawn.

In response to a question, Shah said he had never given the statement to order a complete shutdown of the services of online ride-hailing services operating in Karachi but such companies have to abide by the law and get duly registered with the Transport Department. In no way, operations of such companies could be allowed any further if they continue to remain above the law, he said.

He added that it was his desire that Karachi residents are given safe and secure commuting facilities through such ride-hailing companies, and for this purpose the authorities should know about the character of the drivers engaged in the provision of such services.

Shah said one section of the corridor being built for the Green Line section of the BRTS had been completed, while work on the other section was being carried out and it would take one more year to complete it.

Blaming the federal government for the delay in the Green Line section’s completion, Shah said the Centre should readily release funds for the project so that it could be completed without further delay. He, however, said that up to 80 per cent work had been completed for the construction of the corridor. He said the Sindh government would expedite the work on such mass transportation projects being built in the province.