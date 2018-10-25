Thu October 25, 2018
Business

REUTERS
October 25, 2018

Ford names new China chief

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Ford Motor Co has hired a new chief for its troubled China operations, ending a nine-month search after the previous head suddenly quit and tasking him with fixing a deep sales slump in the world´s biggest car market.

Anning Chen, 57, a former Ford engineer and chairman of Chery Jaguar Land Rover in China, will take the helm from Nov. 1. An American national, he has roughly 14 years experience of working in China. The move comes at a pivotal time for Ford which has struggled to turn around a sharp slide in China sales this year, hurt by lack of local leadership and a popular SUV for the market as well as rocky relationships with its Chinese joint venture partners.

