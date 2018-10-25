China launches new rail, road service

BEIJING: China has launched a new rail and road cargo service linking Lanzhou, capital of northwest China''s Gansu Province, with Islamabad in Pakistan.

The first train carrying 30 carriages of mechanical equipment, auto parts and daily necessities left a logistics centeryesterday in Lanzhou, bound for Kashgar in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The goods will then be transported to Islamabad by a highway, China’s state-run media reported on Wednesday.

According to Luo Zhe, deputy director with the management committee of the International Land Port of Gansu (Lanzhou), the 4,500-km trip will take 13 days, around 15 days less than the traditional sea route.