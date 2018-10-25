Thu October 25, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

SAI lauds Saudi assistance

KARACHI: The Site Association of Industry (SAI) has appreciated the efforts of government for signing agreement with Saudi Arabia, a statement said on Wednesday.

Saleem Parekh, president of SAI, said that Saudi Arabia has provided a breathing space, which is badly required by Pakistan.

He said $3 billion as deposit and $3 billion as deferred payment of petroleum will really help Pakistan bring the economy on the right track. In addition, now Pakistan would be in a better position to negotiate terms and conditions with the IMF, he added. "Keyword is to increase exports and create import-substitute industry within the country and curtail imports without which, we cannot go any further.”

“We also need to create more employment as promised by the PM in the election campaign and, for this purpose, the government has to support private sector so that local businessmen can invest in the country,” he added.

