With a bit of a boost, national savings may save the day

LAHORE: Of the numerous factors impeding economic growth, the low national saving rates and absence of government’s writ to implement its decisions needs to be addressed forthwith to benefit from expected bailout by friends and donor agencies.

Pakistan, as it is customary at every change of government, is passing through testing times and the ruling party is making efforts to pull along.

It may succeed in managing the current economic crisis but the sustainable growth is linked to a myriad of other factors.

The inbuilt flaw in our growth strategy is that we depend on foreign inflows to give the economy a leg up. Whenever foreign inflows dry out, the growth momentum comes to halt. The present regime is also in firefighting mode and is trying to arrange resources from every possible foreign source.

Growth everywhere is subject to the level of investment, which in all growing countries comes from national savings. Pakistan’s saving rates during the last decade hovered around 11.5-13 percent.

In China and India they are three times higher. Even Bangladesh’s are two times higher than Pakistan. The three neighboring countries finance most of their investments from their national savings, while Pakistan has to depend on foreign inflows to finance growth.

Another factor that needs to be addressed expeditiously is to boost the credibility of the government. The government has been defaulting on its sovereign payment obligations given to numerous investors’ operating in the country.

This is the reason that despite offering a number of incentives to foreign investors they are shy to commit their resources in our country. It seems that the sovereign guarantees provided to foreign investors in power sector were on the higher side.

Every government in last two decades had struggled to fulfill the guaranteed rate of return on investment. But somehow the commitments were honored till 2008. Thereafter the government lacked resources to honour the commitments despite hefty increase in power tariff. This government is also trying to fulfill sovereign commitment on investors’ payments by increasing tariffs. It has also started taking corrective measures to reduce theft and mismanagement.

It is high time that the government linked all the future sovereign guarantees on the payments to the approval of the parliament. For the existing agreements it should sign a deal with power producers to clear all dues in installments in three years and pledge to be regular on payments from now on.

It should restore the government’s trustworthiness on its sovereign commitments. This government is definitely carrying the baggage left by the previous regime, but it has also inherited some advantages as well. For instance the infrastructure of the country is in much better shape than it was five years back.

The power shortages have been addressed. Other impediments for investors include high interest rate and high inflation. They may be able to put up with these irritants, if the governance level in the country improves. The domestic investors are still willing to commit their resources in the country; however, the way, the government is being run, holds them back.

They have been interacting with the present regime since its inception. The private sector’s painstakingly prepared proposals are agreed to, but not implement even after approval from the highest government offices.

The gas tariff for the five exporting sectors was reduced from October 1, 2018, but the distribution companies have not reduced the rates on the plea that details of subsidy covered by the government have not yet been received.

The decisions of economic coordination committee should be implemented on the exact given date. Delaying exporters’ package is also creating doubts among the business community.

It’s time to take the scissors to bureaucracy’s red tape that has been delaying the government decisions to the peril of the economy at large.