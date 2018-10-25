Water-strapped Sindh faces big fall in non-basmati paddy yield

KARACHI: The production of rice, other than its popular slender-grained aromatic variety basmati, is feared to drop 30 percent in Sindh due to acute shortage of water during the cropping season, officials said on Wednesday.

“Due to water-scarcity-led late sowing, the yield had decreased to near 50 maund (40kg)/acre from around 80 maund (40kg)/acre, in various rice growing areas of the province,” Kabool Muhammad Khatian, President Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, said while talking to The News.

Khatian pointed out that currently non-basmati varieties like Irri-6, Irri-8 and hybrid paddy were fetching Rs1,200 to Rs1,300 in the market, but farmers were unable to make the most of these rates owing to lower yield.

Pakistan’s non-basmati exports were recorded at 472,702 tons in the first quarter of FY19 (July-Sept 2018), down only two percent against 487,562 tons during the same period last year. However, the value in dollar terms reduced 8.94 percent during this period.

The agriculture chamber official said water shortages were taking a huge toll on farmers’ income. “Only half of the lands were cultivation,” he said and added that harvesting, which usually ended by October, was still underway, which was affecting yield.

Khatian said the quality of rice was also affected due to old machines being used as processors. In order to cope with this problem, State Bank of Pakistan and Sindh Board of Investment were providing soft loans and subsidy on installation of new machinery, as well as replacement of the old one, he added.

“Growers have to pay 30 percent of the total amount, while 70 percent will be paid by the banks. Besides, the interest on that amount will be paid by the SBI for three years,” the official said.

He remarked that rice was an exportable crop, as the domestic consumption was only 20 percent of the total production. “Wheat is our staple food crop, which fulfills 80 percent of our total food demand,” he said.

He also draw the authorities attention to the fact that as no crop monitoring mechanism was in place the total Sindh crop production numbers were hard to come by.

Safder Hussain Mehkri, Chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), told The News that seed companies were forecasting no more than a 10 percent decrease in the yield, while numbers shared by growers were telling a different story.

Mehkri said rice export earned a foreign exchange worth around Rs2.0 billion every year. “We have challenges due to unstable exchange rates,” he said adding competition with India was tough in terms of rates and the fact that they had a surplus crop.

Besides, old Chinese crop was also being auctioned at lower rates, he said.

He said the government, usually, did not fix any price of rice, as it was an exportable commodity. “Small growers, however, are demanding of the government to announce a support price for paddy, as mills were forcing them to sell it at lower rates,” Mehkri said.

Mumtaz Uqaili, a paddy grower from Thatta, said they were under pressure to reduce rates and they might surrender the crop to the mills mafia, if a support price was not announced.

“The growers are being compelled to sell paddy at half the price they sold their rice last year, as government continues to remain silent on the issue,” Uqaili warned.