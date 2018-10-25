RLNG, coal share in energy mix reaches 32 percent

KARACHI: The cumulative share of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) and coal in the country’s electricity generation reached 31.8 percent in September, up 15 percentage points over the corresponding month a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.

Power generation increased 9.3 percent to 12,552 gigawatt hours (GWh) in September compared to 11,489 GWh in the same month last year, data from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority showed.

In September, hydropower with a 34 percent share was the main source of power generation followed by RLNG with 23 percent, gas with 16 percent, coal nine percent, furnace oil (FO) eight percent and nuclear five percent.

Share of RLNG-based generation reached 22.7 percent in September compared to 11.5 percent during the same month last year. On the other hand, share of FO-based generation declined to 8.2 percent in September from 20.3 percent.

Analyst Rao Aamir at Arif Habib Limited said the newly-inducted RLNG power plants are running at 65 percent load factor. Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Plant is running at 74 percent, Haveli Bahadur Shah at 70 percent and Baloki at 52 percent.

“However, the load factor of Sahiwal coal power plant declined to 48 percent compared to 86 percent in August 2018,” Aamir said. Total power generation fell 10.5 percent in September over August.

Port Qasim coal power plant was being operated at 73 percent load factor in September compared to 56 percent in August.

“Coal-based generation has saved $775 million during the past 12 months by replacing the expensive FO-based generation,” Aamir added.

Average fuel cost increased 24.4 percent in September over the corresponding month a year earlier.

“RLNG is a relatively expensive source of producing electricity which pushed up the total fuel cost of the country,” Aamir said. “Share of RLNG in the pie also increased, which is the main reason for the increase in overall fuel cost.”

RLNG’s fuel cost increased 24 percent due to higher oil prices.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority said RLNG price was up 40 percent to $12.68/million metric cubic feet/day. Coal-based fuel cost also increased 51 percent to Rs6.5/kilowatt-hour (KWh) due to eight percent rise in coal prices and rupee depreciation. FO share in power generation declined, but cost of generation increased 63 percent due to 69 percent.

Fuel cost, however, declined nine percent in September over August due to rise in hydropower share. RLNG-based generation cost declined 4.2 percent in September compared to August.

In January-September, power generation grew 11.5 percent to 99,189 GWh as opposed to 88,879 GWh during the same period last year.

Aamir said review and comparison of existing tariffs of power distribution companies with the previous one (2015-16) exhibited quite noteworthy developments.