Thu October 25, 2018
Business

REUTERS
October 25, 2018

Euro slides

LONDON: The euro skidded more than half a percent to its weakest since August 20 on Wednesday after signs that economic growth could be slowing across the euro zone.

Euro zone business growth slowed much faster than expected this month, a widely-watched Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey showed.

German private-sector growth slowed to its lowest level in more than three years, and manufacturing in France hit a 25-month low, according to other surveys. The single currency dropped to as low as $1.1402 after the surveys were published.

