Stocks soar 4.1 percent on crucial Saudi bailout

KARACHI: The battered stocks surged 4.1 percent on Wednesday after a Pakistan’s friendly Arab country promised to inject six billion dollars into the ailing economy – a much-awaited dose that sparked buying euphoria to let the equity market score the second highest points rally after over a year, dealers said.

Chief Executive Mohammad Sohail at Topline Securities said the market recorded the second highest increase in terms of points “thanks to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s much-needed support of $6 billion that made headlines last (Tuesday) night”.

“This will provide a cushion to Pakistan’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves which stood at $8.1 billion as of Oct 12,” Sohail said.

On June 5, 2017, the index scored the biggest gain in the single session in the history, finishing at 1,566 points.

Saudi Arabia agreed to deposit $3 billion for one year as balance of payment support and a one-year deferred payment facility of up to $3 billion for oil import by Pakistan for three years during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to an investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 4.13 percent or 1,556.22 points to close at 39,271.12 points, while KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a rise of 4.43 percent or 801.23 points to end at 18,872.79 points.

As many as 425 stocks were astir and of which 372 moved up, 46 retreated, and seven remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 333.641 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 223.937 billion in the previous session.

Shumalia Badar, head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the market shot up on news of a six billion dollar Saudi Package to support Pakistan’s external position.

“Disappointing earnings announcements by Allied Bank and MCB Bank could not dent sentiments,” Badar added. “We expect the market to gain some more before profit-taking sets in.”

The market since its opening landed in the plus column and in just 10 minutes of its opening scored 885 points where all the shares showed green signs. The index touched the session high of 1,586 points, but it settled at 10 points below the early high.

Chief Executive Adil Ghaffar at First Equity Modarba said the government funding gap of $12 billion would likely to be filled with foreign remittances, increase in exports, decrease in imports and loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amounting to seven billion dollars.

“It appears that $6 billion support from Saudis will have a far reaching impact and government will now request China, Malaysia and UAE for the balance,” Ghaffar added.

Sohail of Topline Securities said the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit China on November 3 and “another relief package cannot be ruled out given China’s billions of dollar investment in CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor)”.

“We believe that despite these developments, Pakistan may still need to seek IMF’s support to provide a level of comfort to foreign investors and lending agencies,” he added.

“The bailout package (from IMF) will (however) be much lower than what we were earlier anticipating, which should come with a less strict measures.”

The highest gainers were Rafhan Maize, up Rs327.05 to close at Rs6,883/share, and Indus Motor Company, rising Rs63.55 to finish at Rs1,334.60/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Indus Dyeing, down Rs26.49 to finish at Rs503.50/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, falling Rs17.12 to close at Rs2,335.64/share.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 68.495 million shares.

The scrip gained Re0.71 to close at Rs6/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Atlas Battery Limited that recorded a turnover of 30,500 shares. The scrip lost Rs10.83 to finish at Rs205.92/share.