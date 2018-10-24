Seven burnt alive as van carrying petrol hits truck

Monitoring report

MASTUNG: Seven people were burnt alive as van carrying petrol collided with a truck nearMach in Bolan district of Balochistan Tuesday, Geo News reported. Police officials said the van collided with a truck near the Quetta- Sibi National Highway. Five persons were burnt alive on the spot as the van caught fire. Two others were shifted to a hospital,where they succumbed to their burns. Three cars which were parked nearby also caught fire. “The petrol in the van was being taken from Quetta to Sibi,” police officials added.