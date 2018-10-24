21-member advisory council formed sans south Punjab artists

MULTAN: The Punjab Culture and Information Ministry has constituted a 21-member advisory council for promotion of cultural affairs, however, no artist has been inducted from south Punjab districts, which has largely disappointed the artists.

The south Punjab artists have unanimously rejected the council, saying it is only a Lahore-based council rather a province.

The name of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar's wife Parveen Sarwar is placed at top in the notification. The council nominates her in the capacity of social worker rather an artist. The name of senior writer and poet Amjad Islam Amjad is placed at the eighth number in the list.

Politician Yousaf Salahuddin is placed at the second number in the notification and no criteria has been followed during his selection. Advisor for Cultural Wing Ayesha Ali Bhutta has also been nominated in the council. Film director/producer Syed Noor is placed at fourth number in the list while film actor Shan is placed at fifth number.

The rest of council members are include drama writer Munaza Hashmi, Aseer Ahamed (son of Ashfaq Ahamed/Bano Qudsia), Amjad Islam Amjad, Saba Qamar (drama/theatre), Sarmad Sultan Khoosat (drama/film), Vasay Chaudhry (drama/film), Rana Nauman (fashion industry), Sonia Azhar (fashion industry), Sahir Ali Bagha (music industry), Gulalai Khan (planning, communication), Talat Azam (media, art), Imrana Tiwana (Lahore Bachao Tehreek), Amina Raja (makeup industry), Juggan Kazim (anchor, art), Rayee Saqib Kharral (media) and Sanwal Attaullah Esakhailvi (music industry).

Talking to The News on Tuesday, Artist Association Pakistan (AAP) chairman Malik Sikandar Buttha said that officially Punjab had been divided into central, north and south Punjab years ago.

The present council only represents ‘Lahore’ instead of Punjab. He said the AAP had convened an executive council meeting to review constitution of the advisory council. He alleged that south Punjab was already discriminated in all fields but the selection of members had largely disappointed the artists. “South Punjab has a potential in representing rich Saraiki culture in the council.”

The council members will help the government in developing a draft on general policy on cultural affairs and promotion of cultural diplomacy. They will contribute in economic development through sustainable cultural activities. They will also develop strategies in consultation with the cultural institutions to assess their future needs. They will promote cultural organisations and cultural exchange programmes.