2 accused attempt suicide in lockup

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two accused allegedly attempted suicide in Chuttiana police station lockup on Monday night. The police had arrested Mansha of Chak 332/GB and Ramzan of Chak 341/GB in a theft case. The accused broke a tube light of the lockup and injured themselves with its broken glass. As a result, they received serious injuries. They were rushed to the Chuttiana rural health centre. A case has been registered against them.
HOUSE GUTTED: A house was gutted at Kamalia. The house of shopkeeper M Fazil caught fire due to a short circuit. As a result, valuables were reduced to ashes.
