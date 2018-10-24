Getting off ECL: IHC seeks NAB reply on Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered secretary interior, DG FIA and chairman NAB to submit their reply on a petition of Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bokhari aka Zulfi Bukhari to remove his name from Exit Control List (ECL). Division bench of Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted the hearing. The court directed secretary interior, DG FIA and chairman NAB among others to submit their reply. Zulfi Bukhari’s lawyer argued in the court that putting the name of his client in ECL is illegal and violation of basic human rights. He requested the court to issue order to authorities to return travel documents and passport of his client. Zulfi Bokhari was accused of owning off-shore companies in the British Virgin Islands and owning assets beyond his known source of income.