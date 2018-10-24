Wed October 24, 2018
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

National

Obaid Abrar Khan
October 24, 2018

IHC suspends CEO Axact’s jail terms, grants him bail

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday has suspended Axact's CEO Shoaib Sheikh's 20 years jail sentence and granted him bail against surety bonds worth Rs500,000. Justice Athar Minallah of IHC conducted the hearing and granted bail to Axact CEO Shoaib Sheikh. Earlier the Sessions Court of Islamabad had convicted Shoaib Sheikh and 22 others in the fake degree scam case and awarded 20 years imprisonment and fine of Rs1.3 million on each. During the hearing Shoaib Sheikh's counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi argued in the court to suspend the sentence of his client till the appeal against the trial court's decision is concluded. He also pointed out some legal mistakes in the decision. To this Justice Athar Minallah remarked that that there is no complainant in the case. “The prosecution failed to prove that degrees were fake, those two witnesses that have been presented by the FIA were also not the complainants,” judge observed. Officials from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) argued before the court that hundreds of thousands of people were defrauded but not even a single victim lodged a complaint. After hearing the arguments IHC has suspended Axact's CEO Shoaib Sheikh's 20 years jail sentence and granted him bail against surety bonds worth Rs500,000.

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

