Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No rape, it was consensual: Tariq Ramadan

PARIS: Leading Islamic scholar and Oxford University academic Tariq Ramadan has claimed that he had consensual sex with two women after previously denying any physical contact. Dr Ramadan is charged with raping two women in France.

Tariq Ramadan, a well-known TV commentator and columnist, has strongly denied accusations that he raped the women in 2009 and 2012 in hotel rooms as an attempted smear by his opponents. He has stressed that his contact with the two women was mutually agreed and not forced or against their will.

His lawyer Emmanuel Marsigny said the Swiss academic had changed his account of what happened on the basis of text messages that have emerged between him and his two accusers.

The messages "show that the plaintiffs lied and that the sexual encounters were wanted, consensual and even sought again afterwards", Marsigny said. The unearthing of these messages "has allowed him to acknowledge that he had sexual relations" with the women, Marsigny said. Ramadan, accused of raping the women in 2009 and 2012, has been in custody since February 2. The Swiss academic, a professor of Islamic studies, said he had engaged in "sex games" with two women in France who accuse him of rape, but said the "submissive-dominant" relationships were consensual. After he was charged, Ramdan insisted he had no sexual contact with his two accusers, feminist activist Henda Ayari and a disabled woman known in media reports as "Christelle".

Ramadan was a professor at Oxford University until he was forced to take leave when the rape allegations surfaced at the height of the "Me Too" movement late last year.

The married father of four, whose grandfather founded Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood or Ikhwaaanul Muslimoon, has repeatedly sought bail arguing that being in prison is making it difficult to treat his multiple sclerosis. The courts have so far rejected his requests, ruling that he can receive adequate treatment in the prison hospital at Fresnes in the southern Paris suburbs.

Last month a computer expert working on the investigation retrieved 399 text messages between Ramadan and Christelle, whom he is accused of raping in a Lyon hotel room in 2009.

The text messages detailed his violent sexual fantasies ahead of the alleged attack. Afterwards, the records show that he wrote to her: "I sensed your unease... apologies for my 'violence'." Ramadan previously claimed he was involved in a "game of seduction" with Christelle, online and on the telephone. But he said their only face-to-face contact was a drink in the hotel bar, describing her as a "compulsive liar".

Ramadan's lawyers have also provided details of his exchanges with Ayari, whom he is accused of raping in a Paris hotel in 2012. The 56-year-old has also been accused of raping a woman in Switzerland, with a prosecutor due to travel from the neighbouring country to question him.

Ramadan faced one of the accusers, named only as "Christelle", during a 10-hour confrontation on September 18. The woman, an Islam convert who suffers from disabilities arising from a car accident, says Ramadan raped her in October 2009 in a hotel room in Lyon, southeastern France. Ramadan said he had "relations akin to sex games of the submissive-dominant kind, but always in a consensual and knowing way," his lawyer said.

It has been one year now that Mr Ramadan's defendants have been playing tricks to save his cause. But the truth is that he lied from the beginning of this case by denying he had sexual relations and that it took

one year to confess," Jonas Haddad, a lawyer for the other plantiff, Henda Ayari, said. "Will it take him another year to confess the rest?" he said. Ramadan's lawyer said a series of text messages found in the two women's mobile phones showed the relations were consensual. The grandson of Hasan al-Banna, founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, enjoys a substantial following among young Muslims and has challenged French restrictions on wearing veils.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?