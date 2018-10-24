Wasa yet to recover over Rs167m from customers

LAHORE: Majority of the big brands selling mineral water, industrial units, private and cooperative housing societies owed over Rs167 million to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) due to outstanding water bills, The News has learnt.

Sources in the agency revealed that Wasa served bills on all mineral water selling brands in the provincial capital out of which only two companies paid their bill completely while some made partial payments and some have not paid a single rupee so far.

Figures revealed that the total bill served on a sweets chain was Rs300,000 which was not paid, the total bill served on another chain was Rs60,000 and was still outstanding and total bill served on a water company was Rs450,000 which is also outstanding.

Sources said a total bill of Rs1,800,000 was served on a water company out of which Rs1,200,000 was paid and Rs600,000 was outstanding, a bill of Rs1,590,000 was served on beverage company and a bill of Rs450,000 was served on a water company and both companies paid their bills completely.

Sources in Wasa revealed that two beverage companies were served bills worth Rs600,000 and Rs150,000 respectively and both paid their bills completely while another was served a bill of Rs300,000 out of which Rs150,000 was still pending. Similarly, Wasa billed Rs26,691,400 to 357 industrial units and factories operating in the provincial capital out of which Rs20,778,963 is outstanding towards them.

Sources in Wasa revealed that the agency billed Rs7,757,990 to 272 service stations in the city out of which only 62 service stations paid Rs980,000 and a huge amount of Rs6,777,950 is still pending towards the service stations.

Sources said the agency billed Rs55,933,000 to 40 Co-operative Housing Societies and only Rs4,500,000 was paid back while Rs53,268,000 was still outstanding. Similarly, bills worth Rs42,713,000 were served on 38 private housing societies out of which Rs39,823,200 was still outstanding and the agency only received Rs10,350,000 from these private societies.

When it comes to government departments, bills worth Rs50,577,200 were served against 160 government connections and only Rs5,252,000 were paid by 24 government connections owned by different departments while Rs45,591,030 was still outstanding. Sources said big hotels seemed best customers of Wasa as Rs5,714,650 billed to 21 connections out of which Rs5,684,250 were paid and only Rs30,400 was pending. Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz told the scribe that the agency had adopted a proactive approach in collection of outstanding bills from the defaulters and all such connections will be severed until complete payment.