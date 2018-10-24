Two drown as boat capsizes

OKARA: Two men drowned in River Sutlej when their boat capsized on Tuesday.

The Rescue-1122 managed to rescue six men near Bheni Norayki, Baqarkay Mahar on the river bank. Eight men were crossing the river in a boat when a strong tide capsized their boat. Locals informed the Rescue-1122 which rescued six of them. However, the search of bodies of the boatman Amjad, 19, and a passenger Ghulam Mohyuddin, 14, was continued till this report was filed.

WINE RECOVERED: Heavy quantity of foreign wine was recovered from a man here on Tuesday. On a tip-off, the B-Division police raided the General Bus Stand and arrested M Amir alias Amri with 20 bottles of foreign wine. A case was registered. Moreover, police also arrested M Ajmal of Mansoorabad with 280 gram charas and Ghulam Sabir of village Inayatkay with 250 gram charas.

KILLER AWARDED DEATH: A killer was sentenced to death on two counts along with fine of Rs0.4 million. Renala Khurd additional sessions judge announced the decision of a murder case of year 2012. Four accused were acquitted of all charges and released whereas one Altaf alias Toofa was awarded the death sentence on two counts. He had murdered his sister Amla Bibi in the name of honour. He was also fined Rs0.4 million by the court.