Four die in accidents

FAISALABAD: Four people were killed in separate accidents here on Tuesday. Muhammad Boota and his sister Saima Bibi were killed when a bus hit their car near Dijkot PS. The bus driver managed to flee from the scene. In another accident, ASI Muhammad Rashid died when his bike collided with a donkey-cart near Chak 76/GB. In yet another accident, Saleem Zahoorof Warispura was killed when his motorbike struck against a divider near Chowk Kohinoor Plaza. His friend Muhammad Anees was injured in the same accident.
Youth kills brother over property dispute: A youth shot dead his elderbrother over a property dispute at Lakshmi Chowk, Dijkot, on Tuesday.
Accused Adnan Dogar allegedly shot dead Irfan Dogar after exchanging hot words with him over property issue. Dijkot police have registered a case.
