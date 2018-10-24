Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Minor girl raped by prayer leader

FAISALABAD: A prayer leader allegedly raped a minor girl in a mosque at Chak 416/GB, Tandlianwala. The girl went to the mosque to get religious education from Abu Sufian, but he allegedly raped her. When the victim girl did not return back to her house after some hours, her family rushed to the mosque and found her in unconscious condition. They shifted the girl to the Tandlianwala Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Police have started investigation.

skilled manpower: Export of skilled manpower will not only bridge the import and export gap but also help Pakistan to immediately increase its foreign remittances from 20 to 40 billion dollars. However, in this connection, harmony is imperative between government and all concerned public and private sector departments, said FCCI ex-VP Ahmed Hassan while addressing an awareness session organised by the Punjab Skills Development Fund here on Tuesday. Ahmed Hassan said that Pakistan was currently earning 20 billion dollars from exports while the same amount was dispatched by expats in the form of foreign remittances. However, he lamented, our import bill was around 75 billion dollars, which was growing at much faster pace and we had to take necessary remedial measures to enhance exports. Continuing, he said that youth of productive age was a precious asset and we must equip them with proper and market driven skills in order to export them to different potential markets. He told that Pakistani skilled manpower was in great demand in USA, Europe and Gulf States. Similarly, he added, we should also concentrate on the European countries where birth rate was negative for the last many years. He said that a special syllabus for each country should also be designed so that our skilled manpower could be absorbed easily in that specific society. He stressed the need that private sector should also play its role in this field and train manpower for sector specific needs. He urged to equip youth with high tech skills so that they could be easily absorbed in development countries.

‘SPECIAL CHILDREN ASSET OF SOCIETY’: Special children, particularly blinds, are collective responsibility of our society.

It was said by Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice-President Urwa Nabeel while addressing a function held to mark the White Cane Safety Day here on Tuesday. She told that the FWCCI had been mandated to protect the basic interest of its members but it was also contributing its role in the society.

The teachers who were teaching blinds and visually impaired persons were doing a great job and they should be appreciated, she added. Shama Ahmed, executive member of the FWCCI, underlined the importance of the White Cane Safety Day and said that it teaches us to renew our commitment to look after the deprived and special persons, particularly the blinds. She told that the Lions International Club was exclusively working to treat the eye-related ailments but every patriotic Muslim should also contribute its humble role in facilitating the blinds.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?