Minor girl raped by prayer leader

FAISALABAD: A prayer leader allegedly raped a minor girl in a mosque at Chak 416/GB, Tandlianwala. The girl went to the mosque to get religious education from Abu Sufian, but he allegedly raped her. When the victim girl did not return back to her house after some hours, her family rushed to the mosque and found her in unconscious condition. They shifted the girl to the Tandlianwala Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Police have started investigation.

skilled manpower: Export of skilled manpower will not only bridge the import and export gap but also help Pakistan to immediately increase its foreign remittances from 20 to 40 billion dollars. However, in this connection, harmony is imperative between government and all concerned public and private sector departments, said FCCI ex-VP Ahmed Hassan while addressing an awareness session organised by the Punjab Skills Development Fund here on Tuesday. Ahmed Hassan said that Pakistan was currently earning 20 billion dollars from exports while the same amount was dispatched by expats in the form of foreign remittances. However, he lamented, our import bill was around 75 billion dollars, which was growing at much faster pace and we had to take necessary remedial measures to enhance exports. Continuing, he said that youth of productive age was a precious asset and we must equip them with proper and market driven skills in order to export them to different potential markets. He told that Pakistani skilled manpower was in great demand in USA, Europe and Gulf States. Similarly, he added, we should also concentrate on the European countries where birth rate was negative for the last many years. He said that a special syllabus for each country should also be designed so that our skilled manpower could be absorbed easily in that specific society. He stressed the need that private sector should also play its role in this field and train manpower for sector specific needs. He urged to equip youth with high tech skills so that they could be easily absorbed in development countries.

‘SPECIAL CHILDREN ASSET OF SOCIETY’: Special children, particularly blinds, are collective responsibility of our society.

It was said by Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice-President Urwa Nabeel while addressing a function held to mark the White Cane Safety Day here on Tuesday. She told that the FWCCI had been mandated to protect the basic interest of its members but it was also contributing its role in the society.

The teachers who were teaching blinds and visually impaired persons were doing a great job and they should be appreciated, she added. Shama Ahmed, executive member of the FWCCI, underlined the importance of the White Cane Safety Day and said that it teaches us to renew our commitment to look after the deprived and special persons, particularly the blinds. She told that the Lions International Club was exclusively working to treat the eye-related ailments but every patriotic Muslim should also contribute its humble role in facilitating the blinds.