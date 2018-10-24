Student abducted

DASKA: A student of class 8 was abducted in the area of Motra police on Tuesday. Reportedly, the son of Ihsanullah was on way to the school when unidentified accused kidnapped him.

BOY ASSAULTED: An eight-year-old boy was assaulted sexually here on Tuesday. The son of Asif was playing in a street when accused Qasim and Ali took him to a house and assaulted him sexually. City police have registered a case.