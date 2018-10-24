Commits suicide

PAKPATTAN: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide over a domestic issue on Tuesday. Nadia Bibi of Chak 39/EB exchanged harsh words with her family members and drank poison and died at hospital.

Man dies: A man died in a road accident on Tuesday. Muhammad Ali of Chak 134/EB was moving on his motorcycle when a speeding bus hit him on Multan Road, leaving him dead on the spot near Health Centre Muhammadnagar Chak 163/EB. Abdul Ghafar was taking his two-year-old daughter Saima on a motorcycle when another motorcycle hit him on Trukhani Road, Arifwala. As a result, they both suffered injuries. Some 15 passengers sustained injuries when their bus rammed a showroom on Sahiwal Road, Arifwala. The injured were rushed to hospital.