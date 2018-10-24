Names of fact-finding body announced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 14-member committee has been constituted to find facts behind October 16 disorder in Punjab Assembly during the budget speech. Constituted on the directions of the PA Speaker, the committee comprises MPAs Raja Yawar, Yawar Abbas, Sajid Khan, Ali Akhter, Raza Bokhari, Umar Farooq, Zakiya Shahnawaz and others. Zakiya Shahnawaz is the member from the Opposition.
LAHORE: A 14-member committee has been constituted to find facts behind October 16 disorder in Punjab Assembly during the budget speech. Constituted on the directions of the PA Speaker, the committee comprises MPAs Raja Yawar, Yawar Abbas, Sajid Khan, Ali Akhter, Raza Bokhari, Umar Farooq, Zakiya Shahnawaz and others. Zakiya Shahnawaz is the member from the Opposition.
Comments