Names of fact-finding body announced

LAHORE: A 14-member committee has been constituted to find facts behind October 16 disorder in Punjab Assembly during the budget speech. Constituted on the directions of the PA Speaker, the committee comprises MPAs Raja Yawar, Yawar Abbas, Sajid Khan, Ali Akhter, Raza Bokhari, Umar Farooq, Zakiya Shahnawaz and others. Zakiya Shahnawaz is the member from the Opposition.