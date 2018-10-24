PA demands treason case against Nehal

LAHORE: Vehemently condemning the statement of PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi against Pakistan Army, Punjab Assembly through a resolution demanded registration of a treason case against the former Senator.

“Nehal Hashmi, while representing the stance of his leadership has made a nefarious attempt to discredit Pakistan Army of its sacrifices and to make its role controversial” said the resolution that was passed by the House amid boycott by the PML-N, the major Opposition party of the House with around 170 seats.

The resolution was moved jointly by Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din and Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja.

The resolution stated that entire nation feels proud of the brave armed forces of the country due to whose sacrifices, peace of the land is ensured. The House assures the armed forces and security agencies of the country that entire country has confidence in them, the resolution added. It stated that the statement of Nehal Hashmi had hurt the entire nation and demanded registration of a treason case and exemplary punishment to the former PML-N Senator. The resolution was moved and passed unanimously in the presence of the Treasury members while Opposition continued the boycott of PA proceedings.

Meanwhile, Raheela Khadim Hussein, the PML-N legislator submitted a resolution to PA Secretariat on Tuesday in which she submitted that PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, in a TV interview, had disclosed that Shahbaz Sharif, the former chief minister, had recorded a statement before NAB against Khawaja Asif, former federal minister.

She submitted that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the interview to a private TV channel claimed that Shahbaz Sharif had stated before NAB that Khawaja Asif awarded contract of Nandipur Project to the contractor of his own choice.

The PML-N MPA in the resolution expressed concern and asked how the PA Speaker was aware of the NAB investigations and stated that this had raised question about the credibility of NAB.

She said it had become clear that there existed a nexus between NAB and the government and the National Accountability Bureau was being used to victimise the PML-N leadership. The resolution demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to seek explanation from the NAB chairman over the leakage of information related to the investigation process. She also called for punishment to those who made this information public.

Meanwhile, participating in the budget speeches, members from different districts of Punjab came up with their suggestions, proposals and complaints regarding the fiscal budget.

Muaviya Azam Tariq, the only MPA of the Rah-e-Haq Party in his speech during the ongoing budget session said that it was regretful that the government had allocated a very little budget for development programmes.

He raised complaint that the present government had allocated not a single penny for a university in District Jhang. He said that he had requested the minister concerned and secretary to set up a university in Jhang regarding which a bill was also passed in the previous tenure.

Shahida Ahmed, a PTI legislator, in her post-budget speech, called for registration of female labourers and facilities like credit cards for them. Nazir Chohan, another ruling party member, while speaking on the floor of the House, stated that a mafia that had ruled Pakistan for decades was now in Opposition, adding this was the real change in the country under Imran Khan.