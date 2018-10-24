Wed October 24, 2018
Top Story

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
October 24, 2018

Share

Govt can’t be toppled by resolutions: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday reacted strongly to the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for giving a call to opposition parties to unite, saying the government can’t be toppled by tabling resolutions, as votes are needed for this purpose.

In a tweet, the minister advised Zardari to focus on meeting his lawyers instead of politicians and asserted that the former president would realise worth of this free advice within days, not weeks.

He emphasised that governments could not be toppled by tabling resolutions. “You need votes for that. All Zardari Sahib has now are notes. He has lost his votes in his quest of earning notes," Fawad said.

The PTI Senator Faisal Javed, who also heads the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, also came hard on the PPP leader and said that Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others had always got united for wrong reasons.

“They can never forge unity for a right objective, as they always get together for protecting one another with regard to corruption,” he alleged. Referring to opposition leaders, he charged that they called charter of corruption, the charter of democracy under which they appointed their own men for accountability and never conducted one another’s accountability.

“Even, they rescue each other from accountability from the Public Accounts Committee. The era of their politics is over. Prime Minister Imran Khan and masses are on one side and these politicians on the other,” he alleged.

