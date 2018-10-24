No change in South Asia policy: US

Ag AFP

WASHINGTON/ISTANBUL: The United States said Tuesday there was no change in the American policy towards South Asia.

Saying he had met Pakistan’s leadership a few weeks back, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hoped Pakistan would meet the target and would not allow sanctuaries for terrorists.

He also announced the US was revoking visas of Saudi officials involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in the toughest action to date against its longtime ally.

Pompeo said the US has "identified at least some of the individuals" behind the death.

"We are taking appropriate action which includes revoking visas, entering visa lookouts and other measures," Pompeo told reporters. Visa "lookouts" mean that suspects would be marked as inadmissible when trying to enter the United States.

"These penalties will not be the last word on this matter from the United States. We will continue to explore additional measures to hold those accountable," Pompeo said.

"We are making very clear that the United States does not tolerate this kind of action to silence Mr. Khashoggi, a journalist, through violence," he said.

The top US diplomat declined to specify the number of Saudis affected but said they came from "the intelligence services, the royal court, the foreign ministry and other Saudi ministries."

Pompeo said the United States was also looking into whether to take action under a law named after Sergei Magnitsky, the anti-corruption accountant who died in Russian custody, that would impose financial sanctions on individuals behind Khashoggi´s death.

Pompeo reiterated that the United States still considered Saudi Arabia an ally, saying he and Trump were "not happy" to move against the kingdom.

Earlier, the body parts of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found in the garden of Saudi consul general residence, British media reported.

According to a report published in the Sky News, Khashoggi's body parts were found from the garden of the Saudi consulate's home in Istanbul.

Sky News quoted as saying the journalist body was 'cup up' and his face 'disfigured'.

Earlier, Turkish police found an abandoned car belonging to the Saudi consulate in an underground car park in the Sultangazi district of Istanbul.

Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with family members of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh on Tuesday, state media said.

Meanwhile, Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has publicly torn down Saudi claims that the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a fight in its Istanbul consulate, making fresh allegations that his “savage” murder was premeditated and calling for an independent trial in Turkey.