Mega money-laundering, fake accounts case: ‘Mastermind’ arrested by Interpol from Jeddah

KARACHI: The alleged mastermind of the mega money laundering and fake accounts case, Aslam Masood, has been arrested by the Interpol from Jeddah following the red-warrants issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), sources within the agency confirmed to The News.

Masood, the chief financial officer (CFO) of the Omni Group, was arrested by the Interpol when he arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from London, the FIA sources added.

By profession a Chartered Accountant, the sources revealed, Masood is believed to be the mastermind behind the fake bank accounts that were used to launder over Rs100 billion out of Pakistan. His arrest is the most important development in the case to date, as he is expected to divulge important secrets in connection with the scam, the sources further added.

The red warrants for the suspect were issued a few days back. The Interpol formally informed the FIA about his arrest on Tuesday.

The FIA will constitute a special team in the coming days which will take Masood into custody and bring him back to Pakistan, the sources added.

The agency is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts. Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed were also arrested by the FIA in August.

According to the official documents Masood was instrumental in opening of fake accounts in various banks in the name of different persons whose copies of CNICs were used without their consent and knowledge and accounts were opened with the connivance of some bankers and allegedly illegitimate funds of billions of rupees were deposited in these said fake accounts for the purpose of money laundering. Masood was absconder from January, 2018.