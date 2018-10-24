‘It’s actually $12 billion’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE – Geo News reported, citing Asad Umar, the total Saudi Arab assistance package for Pakistan which the kingdom agreed on Tuesday is of $12 billion.
The Saudi government will deposit $3 billion in Pakistan’s account to boost it’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves. Saudi Arabia also agreed to supply $3 billion oil to Pakistan on deferred payments. This facility will continue for the second and third year also. The deferred amount thus stands at dollar 9 billion.
