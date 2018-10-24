SSGC outplay Baloch FC in PPFL

LAHORE: SSGC staged an excellent comeback to out shine Bloach FC Noshki 3-1 in Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at Punjab Stadium Tuesday.

Baloach Club got lead in the 44th minute when Ali Khan netted the ball but Habibul Rehman provided equaliser in the next minute. SSGC had better plans in the second half and good moves created chances. Muhammad Lal scored twice in the 63 and 76th minute to confirm the win.

In another encounter SNGPL and Muslim FC Chaman were too much defensive in approach that first half went goalless. In the second half SNGPL made some good moves but defenders were stead fast enough to deny the goal. Match ended in a goalless draw.