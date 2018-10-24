SL rout England in rain-hit ODI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method to claim a consolation win in the rain-hit fifth one day international in Colombo on Tuesday.Chasing a 367 for victory, the tourists were 132-9 in the 27th over when rain stopped play for one final time in the series that England won 3-1.Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya took four wickets while paceman Dushmantha Chameera claimed three.The two sides will now play a Twenty20 international on Saturday before moving on to play a three-Test series.

Sri Lanka:

N. Dickwella c Root b Ali 95

S. Samarawickrama b Ali 54

D. Chandimal c Roy b T. Curran 80

K. Mendis c Stokes b Plunkett 56

D. Shanaka c Roy b Rashid 18

T. Perera c Hales b T. Curran 11

D. de Silva not out 19

A. Dananjaya not out 18

Extras: (b4, lb3, w8) 15

Total: (6 wickets, 50 overs) 366

Bowling: Wood 8-0-55-0 (w5), S. Curran 6-0-46-0, T. Curran 8-0-71-2, Ali 8-0-57-2 (w1), Rashid 10-0-52-1, Plunkett 5-0-44-1 (w1), Stokes 5-0-34-0 (w1)

England

J. Roy b Rajitha 4

A. Hales c Mendis b Chameera 0

J. Root c Samarawickrama b Chameera 10

J. Buttler c Dickwella b Chameera 0

B. Stokes c Perera b Dananjaya 67

M. Ali c Chandimal b Dananjaya 37

S. Curran c Sandakan b De Silva 2

A. Rashid b Dananjaya 4

L. Plunkett lbw b Dananjaya 5

T. Curran not out 1

Extras: (lb1, w1) 2

Total: (9 wickets, 26.1 overs) 132

Bowling: Rajitha 5-0-21-1, Chameera 6-0-20-3 (w1), Perera 2-0-18-0, De Silva 4-0-18-1, Dananjaya 6.1-0-19-4, Sandakan 3-0-35-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Result: Sri Lanka won by 219 runs (D/L method) Series: England won the five-match series 3-1

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).