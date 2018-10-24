Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Sports

AFP
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SL rout England in rain-hit ODI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method to claim a consolation win in the rain-hit fifth one day international in Colombo on Tuesday.Chasing a 367 for victory, the tourists were 132-9 in the 27th over when rain stopped play for one final time in the series that England won 3-1.Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya took four wickets while paceman Dushmantha Chameera claimed three.The two sides will now play a Twenty20 international on Saturday before moving on to play a three-Test series.

Sri Lanka:

N. Dickwella c Root b Ali 95

S. Samarawickrama b Ali 54

D. Chandimal c Roy b T. Curran 80

K. Mendis c Stokes b Plunkett 56

D. Shanaka c Roy b Rashid 18

T. Perera c Hales b T. Curran 11

D. de Silva not out 19

A. Dananjaya not out 18

Extras: (b4, lb3, w8) 15

Total: (6 wickets, 50 overs) 366

Bowling: Wood 8-0-55-0 (w5), S. Curran 6-0-46-0, T. Curran 8-0-71-2, Ali 8-0-57-2 (w1), Rashid 10-0-52-1, Plunkett 5-0-44-1 (w1), Stokes 5-0-34-0 (w1)

England

J. Roy b Rajitha 4

A. Hales c Mendis b Chameera 0

J. Root c Samarawickrama b Chameera 10

J. Buttler c Dickwella b Chameera 0

B. Stokes c Perera b Dananjaya 67

M. Ali c Chandimal b Dananjaya 37

S. Curran c Sandakan b De Silva 2

A. Rashid b Dananjaya 4

L. Plunkett lbw b Dananjaya 5

T. Curran not out 1

Extras: (lb1, w1) 2

Total: (9 wickets, 26.1 overs) 132

Bowling: Rajitha 5-0-21-1, Chameera 6-0-20-3 (w1), Perera 2-0-18-0, De Silva 4-0-18-1, Dananjaya 6.1-0-19-4, Sandakan 3-0-35-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Result: Sri Lanka won by 219 runs (D/L method) Series: England won the five-match series 3-1

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?