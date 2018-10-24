Federal Areas thrash Sindh in U-19 Pentangular Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Area made short work of Sindh beating the, by five wickets in the Pentangular Under-19 Cricket at the Multan Stadium Tuesday.
Sindh were bowled out for just 56 with Haroon Wahid (3-14), Zain-ul-Abidin (2-11) and Sarim Ashfaq (2-11) running through Sindh batting line up.Federal Area raced home in 11.1 overs with Irfan Khan (24) playing well. Muhammad Tariq (3-16) was the pick of bowlers for Sindh.
Scores: Sindh 56 all out in 16 overs (Saim Ayub 15, Fahad Hussain 3-5, Haroon Wahid 3-14, Zain-ul-Abidin 2-11, Sarim Ashfaq 2-11) Federal Areas 59-5 in 11.1 overs (M. Irfan Khan 24, Uzair Nasir 17, Muhammad Tariq 3-16) Result: Federal Area won by five wickets. Man of the match: Fahad Hussain (Federal Areas)
Scores of second match: KP 93-9 in 20 overs (Saqib Jamil 44, Muhammad Haris 16, Akhtar Shah 3-13, Bilal Khan 2-9, Muhammad Junaid 2-15) Balochistan 94-4 in 15.1 overs (Muhammad Asif 34*, Khayyam Khan 24, Muhammad Aamer 2-16)Result: Balochistan won by 6 wicketsMan of the match: Akhtar Shah (Balochistan).
