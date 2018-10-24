Wed October 24, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

SBP to incline youth towards healthy activities: Nadeem

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar presided over a high profile meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. The officers of Directorate General Sports Punjab and Sports Board Punjab attended the meeting.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Rauf Bajwa, Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and other key officials were also present in the meeting. Javed Chohan and Hafeez Bhatti briefed the DG SBP about the working of Sports Board Punjab and under-progress sports projects.

Addressing the meeting DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar said the sports culture will be promoted in the province through combine and effective efforts. “Sports Board Punjab will utilize all ways and means to incline youth towards healthy sports activities,” he added.

Nadeem said that all possible efforts will be made to provide better sports facilities across the province. “We are planning to hold more sports events at grassroots level to trace fresh sports talent especially in remote areas of the province,” he elaborates.

DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar stressed upon the formulation of a compact sports policy. “It’s need of the hour and we want to take complete input from all stakeholders so that a comprehensive sports policy can be formulated”.

DG SBP said Sports Board Punjab will organize sports competitions at tehsil, district and divisional level to give maximum opportunities to talented players to show their potential at a suitable platform.

He advised the concerned officials to complete the under-construction sports projects as early as possible. “We will have to perform with full devotion and dedication for the bright future of sports in the province. Pakistan has plenty of potential in the sports field and we will polish this talent through professional training,” he added.

