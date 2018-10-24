Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Sports

A
Agencies
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PCB educating players on fixing: Sarfraz

ABU DHABI: In the midst of the fixing scandals that have emanated from Al Jazeera’s recent documentary series, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has expressed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is playing its part by educating players on anti-corruption but if players are still involved in corrupt practices, they are only hurting themselves.

While speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi on the eve of the first of three T20Is between Pakistan and Australia, Sarfraz was asked to comment on the pictures of top cricketers with an alleged match- and spot-fixing facilitator that the documentary’s footage carried. One of the pictures showed Umar Akmal peering into a bag handed to him by an associate of the facilitator.

“The PCB plays its part by organizing anti-corruption lectures for us,” Sarfraz said. “I have been in the PCB’s auspices since 2006. I have been taking lectures in Under-19, Pakistan A, and since when I joined the Pakistan team. The players have to be responsible. They know what is right and what is wrong. Despite that, if they indulge in such activities, they are shooting themselves in the foot.”

However, Sarfraz was quick to defend cricketers who pose with strangers - portraying themselves as fans requesting photographs. “It is not a fault of a player if a stranger, who later turns out to be a crook, asks for a picture and he poses with him for it. If we don’t pose for one, we are labeled to be arrogant,” he said.

Sarfraz reported a corrupt approach to the PCB during Pakistan’s series against Sri Lanka in October last year. On Monday, the PCB called the Al-Jazeera’s allegations as “unsubstantiated”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?