PCB educating players on fixing: Sarfraz

ABU DHABI: In the midst of the fixing scandals that have emanated from Al Jazeera’s recent documentary series, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has expressed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is playing its part by educating players on anti-corruption but if players are still involved in corrupt practices, they are only hurting themselves.

While speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi on the eve of the first of three T20Is between Pakistan and Australia, Sarfraz was asked to comment on the pictures of top cricketers with an alleged match- and spot-fixing facilitator that the documentary’s footage carried. One of the pictures showed Umar Akmal peering into a bag handed to him by an associate of the facilitator.

“The PCB plays its part by organizing anti-corruption lectures for us,” Sarfraz said. “I have been in the PCB’s auspices since 2006. I have been taking lectures in Under-19, Pakistan A, and since when I joined the Pakistan team. The players have to be responsible. They know what is right and what is wrong. Despite that, if they indulge in such activities, they are shooting themselves in the foot.”

However, Sarfraz was quick to defend cricketers who pose with strangers - portraying themselves as fans requesting photographs. “It is not a fault of a player if a stranger, who later turns out to be a crook, asks for a picture and he poses with him for it. If we don’t pose for one, we are labeled to be arrogant,” he said.

Sarfraz reported a corrupt approach to the PCB during Pakistan’s series against Sri Lanka in October last year. On Monday, the PCB called the Al-Jazeera’s allegations as “unsubstantiated”.