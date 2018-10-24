Hassan excels in Royal Palm Golf

LAHORE: Hassan Hamid made it to the top in the Royal Palm Friends of Golf Match here on Tuesday.

The competition for the Royal Palm Friends of Golf Event was held at the challenging par-72 Royal Palm Golf Course, and certainly carried intensity as a large number of participating golf playing amateurs turned up to demonstrate their golf playing skills.

As a result their scores ballooned the competitors had to be content with whatever little joy they could get out of mere participation on a wonderful day at an excellent golf course. Those who fell in this category were some accomplished names like Dr Mohsin Anwer, Omer Dar, Waqar Butt and even a usually consistent one Islam Nazir who ended with an atrocious score of ten on the par -5, third hole.

While quite a few others failed in their efforts, there were a small number who performed with a steady touch and outwitted the challenges of the golf course. Young Hassan Hamid was consistent during the 18 holes.

He emerged as the champion with a gross score of 80 and his nearest challenger was Shoaib Shams who had the consolation of winning the runner up gross. Shoaib ended up winning the 2nd gross but was not too happy with his putting performance which cost him at least five extra strokes and he concluded the 18 holes with a score of gross 86, which for him represents a modest effort. Third gross went to Abdul Islam Nazir.

In the amateur net category, players are allowed advantage of handicap and the one who ended up in glory was Ali Zaidi who succeeded in decoding the subtle breaks on the greens and putted like a real champion. His score of net 73 reflects fine effort. Zafar Iqbal came second in the net category with a score of net 74, followed by Dr Nasrullah, who secured the third net place. The champion of senior section was Anjum Atta Sheikh and owes the victory to good hitting. Saeed ul Haseeb won the nearest to the pin prize and Hassan Hamid the longest drive.