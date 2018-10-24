PCB to re-lay future domestic cricket structure

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) formed Task Force held its inaugural meeting to relay the future domestic cricket structure, efforts are on to keep minimal say of departments in the system that would mostly be based on the city or regional cricket.

A well-placed source confirmed to The News, the PCB Task Force headed by Lt Gen (rtd) Muzammil Hussain (chairman Wapda) and included S Abdulllah Khan Rokhari (Lahore Region) and Mohammad Ayaz Butt (KRL) are contemplating on the role of departments in future domestic cricket.

The mandate given by the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani to Task Force is the outcome of instructions received from none other than the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. The former Pakistan captain, who is now heading the government has for long advocated the need of making top Pakistan domestic cricket city based and qualitative one rather than a free for all stage. During his meeting with members of World Cup 1992 winning team on the oath taking day, Imran Khan proposed a six-team city based first Class cricket starting from next season. On the suggestions from some of former players, the PM did not rule out some adjustments, making it clear that department should not have any say in first Class cricket.

Though the PCB chairman continues to deny abolishment of departments from the future Pakistan cricket system, there are proposal that department role should be minimized. One proposal is that departmental teams should only be allowed to play limited overs cricket-one-day and T20 events. Their rights to play First Class cricket should be abolished altogether.

For that however, PCB requires a new constitution where city or regional representatives, technocrats form the Governing Board. The formation of GB currently sees representatives from departments, regions as well as technocrats. There is another proposal tabled by former Pakistan captain Majid Khan and that is to allow 12 top Division to figure in the First Class cricket on home and away basis. Remaining 12 Divisions should be allowed to figure in Grade II cricket.

One of the proposals for domestic cricket also supports departments’ active participation in supporting and sponsoring Regions or Divisions. So far such proposal receives lackluster response as the department representatives feel that there is no wisdom in sporting a particular Region. Say if Wapda supports Lahore Region, the department would get the mileage only limited to that area which is considered as very limited one.

The only way out it seems the PCB Task Force has is to consider active participation of top departments in limited over cricket. “We are considering that options. With the advent of limited overs cricket, there are good chances for departments to get the required millage. That way the best of talent will also get jobs and projection by representing their respective departments,” a source within the Board when contacted said.

Option of limiting the department to one-day and T20 cricket is being given serious consideration. One thing however is certain and that the future Pakistan Class cricket would be Regional or Division based rather than mixture of regions and departments.