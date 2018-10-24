PCB launches new post of MD

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched its search for a new position of Managing Director (MD) who can play a leading role in implementing the changes arising from its review of domestic cricket and governance structure.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a post of Managing Director for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after a proposal was placed by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in a meeting in Islamabad.

The PCB will offer a contract for an initial period of three years. According to sources, Arif Abbasi, Saleem Altaf, and Zahid Noorani can be offered the post of MD.