PCB launches new post of MD

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched its search for a new position of Managing Director (MD) who can play a leading role in implementing the changes arising from its review of domestic cricket and governance structure.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a post of Managing Director for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after a proposal was placed by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in a meeting in Islamabad.
The PCB will offer a contract for an initial period of three years. According to sources, Arif Abbasi, Saleem Altaf, and Zahid Noorani can be offered the post of MD.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched its search for a new position of Managing Director (MD) who can play a leading role in implementing the changes arising from its review of domestic cricket and governance structure.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a post of Managing Director for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after a proposal was placed by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in a meeting in Islamabad.
The PCB will offer a contract for an initial period of three years. According to sources, Arif Abbasi, Saleem Altaf, and Zahid Noorani can be offered the post of MD.
Comments