PCB starts live streaming in U-19 Cricket

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started live streaming of the on-going Pentangular U-19 Tournament that is being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Daily two matches of the tournament are being streamed Live on PCB’s YouTube platform, concurrently the Pakistan Women-Australia Women Bi-lateral series is being streamed live from Malaysia. Two Unofficial T20 matches of the Pakistan A-New Zealand A series were also streamed live from Dubai last week.
