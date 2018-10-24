NZ squad named for Pak T20s

WELLINGTON: All-rounder Corey Anderson and wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips have been added to New Zealand’s T20I squad for the series against Pakistan.

The pair are currently part of the New Zealand A squad in the UAE and will play the two remaining one-day matches against Pakistan A before linking up with the main squad.Positions in the New Zealand squad had been left vacant when it was initially announced with a view to filling the roles based on performances for the A side.

Phillips, who has played eight T20Is, gets his chance after injury ruled Martin Guptill out of the series. He scored two half-centuries in the T20 series against Pakistan A last week.Anderson’s call-up means he is closing in on his first international appearance since last year’s Champions Trophy having had to recover from further back problems.

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.