Wed October 24, 2018
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

October 24, 2018

NZ squad named for Pak T20s

WELLINGTON: All-rounder Corey Anderson and wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips have been added to New Zealand’s T20I squad for the series against Pakistan.

The pair are currently part of the New Zealand A squad in the UAE and will play the two remaining one-day matches against Pakistan A before linking up with the main squad.Positions in the New Zealand squad had been left vacant when it was initially announced with a view to filling the roles based on performances for the A side.

Phillips, who has played eight T20Is, gets his chance after injury ruled Martin Guptill out of the series. He scored two half-centuries in the T20 series against Pakistan A last week.Anderson’s call-up means he is closing in on his first international appearance since last year’s Champions Trophy having had to recover from further back problems.

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

