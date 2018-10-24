Bath plea for Toulouse replay rejected

LONDON: Bath’s controversial plea to have their European Champions Cup tie against Toulouse replayed has been rejected, officials announced Tuesday.The English club lost 22-20 at home to French giants Toulouse on October 13 but Bath complained referee Andrew Brace had blown the full-time whistle shortly before the full 80 minutes had elapsed, according to the clock being displayed on television screens, and so denied them an attacking line-out which might have led to a match-clinching score. However, European Professional Club Rugby said Tuesday the official stadium clock was showing 80 minutes completed when the match ended.