Aitchison College down Maldives

LAHORE: Aitchison College team had little trouble in overpowering visiting Maldives team in the first T20 match here at Aitchison College cricket ground on Tuesday. Aitchison College got a six-wickets win. Aitchison College contained Maldives to a low score of 120 for seven in 20 overs. Yousaf Azyan was the highest scorer with 34 followed by Muavith Adbul 21* and Mohammad Azam 23. In their chase, Aitchison College achieved 124 runs target losing four wickets. Hasnat hit unbeaten 43 while Murtaza Javed made 28.