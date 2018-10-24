Croatia puts ex-PM, Hungary energy executive on trial over ‘bribe’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ZAGREB: Croatia’s former prime minister Ivo Sanader pleaded not guilty Tuesday in his re-trial on charges of taking a multi-million-euro bribe from the boss of Hungary’s MOL energy group, who is being tried in absentia. Sanader is accused of having struck a deal with CEO Zsolt Hernadi in 2009 to pocket ten million euros ($11.4 million) in exchange for granting MOL control over Croatian oil and gas group INA. The former Croatian premier was found guilty in 2012 of the charge, but his eight-and-a-half-year jail sentence was overturned in 2015 by the constitutional court, which called for a re-trial. Sanader pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, a Zagreb court spokeswoman told AFP. The defence attorneys for Hernadi refused to enter a plea as they insisted some documents should be translated into Hungarian, she said. The oil group MOL — whose main shareholder is the Hungarian government — has previously denied the bribe accusation.
ZAGREB: Croatia’s former prime minister Ivo Sanader pleaded not guilty Tuesday in his re-trial on charges of taking a multi-million-euro bribe from the boss of Hungary’s MOL energy group, who is being tried in absentia. Sanader is accused of having struck a deal with CEO Zsolt Hernadi in 2009 to pocket ten million euros ($11.4 million) in exchange for granting MOL control over Croatian oil and gas group INA. The former Croatian premier was found guilty in 2012 of the charge, but his eight-and-a-half-year jail sentence was overturned in 2015 by the constitutional court, which called for a re-trial. Sanader pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, a Zagreb court spokeswoman told AFP. The defence attorneys for Hernadi refused to enter a plea as they insisted some documents should be translated into Hungarian, she said. The oil group MOL — whose main shareholder is the Hungarian government — has previously denied the bribe accusation.
Comments