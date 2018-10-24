Wed October 24, 2018
AFP
October 24, 2018

Croatia puts ex-PM, Hungary energy executive on trial over ‘bribe’

ZAGREB: Croatia’s former prime minister Ivo Sanader pleaded not guilty Tuesday in his re-trial on charges of taking a multi-million-euro bribe from the boss of Hungary’s MOL energy group, who is being tried in absentia. Sanader is accused of having struck a deal with CEO Zsolt Hernadi in 2009 to pocket ten million euros ($11.4 million) in exchange for granting MOL control over Croatian oil and gas group INA. The former Croatian premier was found guilty in 2012 of the charge, but his eight-and-a-half-year jail sentence was overturned in 2015 by the constitutional court, which called for a re-trial. Sanader pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, a Zagreb court spokeswoman told AFP. The defence attorneys for Hernadi refused to enter a plea as they insisted some documents should be translated into Hungarian, she said. The oil group MOL — whose main shareholder is the Hungarian government — has previously denied the bribe accusation.

