JI slams Indian brutalities in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the current escalation in the brutalities of India’s occupation forces in held Kashmir should be enough to arouse the conscience of the world community.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that during the last 70 years, India had tried every method to crush the Kashmiris and the brutalities of its forces even shamed Genghis Khan and Hulagu Khan. "Indian troops had martyred more than 100,000 Kashmiris while more 150,000 Kashmiri youth were detained at the torture and interrogation cells of the occupation army and were being tortured in novel ways," he said.

He pointed out that the houses, fields of the Kashmiris, besides mosques were being razed and burnt but the freedom spirit of the Kashmiris could not be crushed.

Sirajul Haq said that the third generation of the Kashmiris was fighting the war of the completion of Pakistan but none of the Pakistani governments had done its duty towards the Kashmiris in a befitting manner.

He said the PTI government, soon after taking over, had made an offer to India for talks but the arrogant Indian rulers took it as a sign of Islamabad’s weakness and gave no positive response.

The JI chief said that New Delhi’s attitude was the greatest obstacle in the regional peace.

He said that Pakistan and India both were nuclear powers and a clash between the two could engulf the entire world, adding the world community would have to shun its attitude of indifference on the issue in order to save the humanity from another devastating war.

Sirajul Haq appealed to the Pakistan government to adopt effective measures to raise the Kashmir issue. He suggested setting up of special Kashmir cells at the Pakistan embassies in major countries. He also proposed the induction of a deputy foreign minister with exclusive responsibility to highlight the Kashmir issue.

He also called for framing a national Kashmir policy that remained unchanged with the change of governments.